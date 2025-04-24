Wes Lee responds after top AEW star fires shots at multiple former WWE champions

Former NXT North American Champion Wes Lee has responded to an AEW star's shots on social media. Lee couldn't believe what his former colleague and fellow high-flyer posted online.

Ad

Ricochet left WWE at the end of June 2024 after his contract expired and he decided not to sign an extension. He joined AEW two months later and has done his best to establish himself as a bad guy despite his apparent struggles on the mic. The One and Only has made strides, though some fans still give him flak for trying too hard.

In a recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ricochet claimed that he was better than several former WWE champions, legends, and even current AEW stars. Wes Lee made the list twice, prompting a response from the NXT star.

Ad

Trending

"Damn bruh…really had to tag me twice?? Your crown is THAT threatened by me..I’m honored," Lee tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ricochet and Wes Lee do not have a rich history inside the ring. They wrestled a few times before they were signed by WWE about a decade ago. They have similar styles and could be compared to each other.

Wes Lee wasn't on the NXT Stand & Deliver match card

Just like on the main roster, several top names in NXT were not on the card for Stand & Deliver 2025. Wes Lee was one of those stars who failed to become the number one contender for the North American Championship held by Ricky Saints.

Ad

Lee participated in a Fatal Four-Way match on the April 15 episode of NXT against Ethan Page, Eddy Thorpe, and Lexis King. Page ended up getting the win and faced Saints at Stand & Deliver, where he failed to capture the prestigious title.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Lee in NXT, especially after failing to make the biggest card of the year. He could go after the NXT Championship, which is currently held by Oba Femi. He could also get called up to the main roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More