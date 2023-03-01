Wes Lee retains his title against 24-year-old returning star during WWE show

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Wes Lee retained his North American Championship against Nathan Frazer, who made a surprise return.

The first few moments of tonight's WWE NXT episode were chaotic. To accept Lee's open challenge for his North American Championship, it appeared that Dabba-Kato would get there but was stopped by Apollo Crews, allowing Nathan Frazer to hop over them and get a shot at the title.

WWE @WWE



Everyone in the IT'S PURE CHAOS!!!Everyone in the #WWENXT locker room wants a shot at the North American Championship but it's a returning @WWEFrazer who gets through the brawl! IT'S PURE CHAOS!!!Everyone in the #WWENXT locker room wants a shot at the North American Championship but it's a returning @WWEFrazer who gets through the brawl! https://t.co/AgB9l4ugRG

The 24-year-old's last NXT appearance came during Halloween Havoc in October 2022. He competed for the North American Championship in that match against Carmelo Hayes, Wes Lee, Oro Mensah, and Von Wagner.

That match ended with Lee ascending to the ladder and winning the title, and now Frazer had returned to challenge the champ.

Tonight's match showed Frazer and Lee's skills and how well their styles complement each other. Nathan Frazer looked better than ever and immediately gave Lee a run for his money.

The Champion leaped over the rope and collided with Frazer in the match's final moments. Once back in the ring, Lee hit the Cardiac Kick, and Frazer was out.

Following the match, Lee extended his hand to Nathan Frazer to help pull him up, and the two exchanged pleasantries as Lee celebrated his victory.

What did you think of Wes Lee vs. Nathan Frazer on WWE NXT tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes