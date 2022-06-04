Former tag team partner of Veer and another NXT superstar reportedly called up for SmackDown dark match

NXT Superstars Wes Lee and Sanga are slated to compete in dark matches on the latest edition of SmackDown.

Wes Lee was previously a part of the tag team MSK with former NXT Superstar Nash Carter. Lee and Sanga have been back and forth in their feud on the developmental brand. Last week, Lee defeated Xion Quinn in a singles match. Prior to his match, Sanga motivated and encouraged the former NXT Tag Team Champion.

A couple of weeks ago, Sanga and Lee clashed one-on-one following a backstage segment where the former commented on the latter's height. It seems that while the duo are feuding with each other, the Indian Giant is supportive of the former MSK member despite their differences.

Basis a recent report by Fightful Select, Wes Lee and Sanga were scheduled to kick off the untelevised Blue brand, bringing their feud to the main roster via a dark match.

This would be Wes Lee and Sanga's first clash on SmackDown

On the May 24 edition of the developmental brand, Sanga defeated Wes Lee following an argument between them backstage.

The former NXT tag team champion was assaulted by Von Wagner, after which Sanga offered to lend some aide but Lee took offense to a comment by Sanga on his height. This resulted in the two butting heads on next week's edition of NXT 2.0.

Despite the differences between the two, the Indian Superstar has still often offered Lee assistance during his matches.

Many superstars from NXT 2.0, often participated in dark matches on the Red and Blue brand before officially making their main roster debuts. While both men were to compete in a dark match, it would be interesting to see their feud build up to the main roster.

