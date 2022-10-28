Wes Lee sent a heartfelt message via Twitter to R-Truth after sharing the ring with him on NXT.

This week on NXT, Lee addressed his NXT North American Championship win in the ring. He thanked the crowd for their support in an emotional segment. However, his moment was cut short when Grayson Waller interrupted him to try to play down his achievement while also denying his loss against Apollo Crews at NXT Halloween Havoc.

After a back-and-forth exchange between the two men, R-Truth's music played and he came out to the ring being his jolly good self. What followed next was one of the funniest segments of the year.

Towards the end of the segment, Grayson Waller challenged the former United States Champion to a match before trying to attach Truth. However, R-Truth and Wes Lee were ready for him and the two men sent Waller packing.

Lee took to Twitter following the incident to send a heartfelt message to R-Truth. In the tweet, he stated that there weren't too many at the PoC he could look up to, but when R-Truth showed up, he immediately became a fan.

"Watching wrestling growing up, there weren’t too many PoC I could look up to. But when a super charismatic and athletic K-Kwik with box braids showed up on my screen, hittin the jump splits and corkscrew hook kickin fools, I immediately became a fan.."

You can check out the tweet below:

Wes Lee @WesLee_WWE Watching wrestling growing up, there weren’t too many PoC I could look up to. But when a super charismatic and athletic K-Kwik with box braids showed up on my screen, hittin the jump splits and corkscrew hook kickin fools, I immediately became a fan.. Watching wrestling growing up, there weren’t too many PoC I could look up to. But when a super charismatic and athletic K-Kwik with box braids showed up on my screen, hittin the jump splits and corkscrew hook kickin fools, I immediately became a fan.. https://t.co/HywCXa6N1F

Wes Lee won his first ever singles title at NXT Halloween Havoc

At NXT Halloween Havoc, the vacant NXT North American Championship was up for grabs in a ladder match featuring Wes Lee, Carmelo Hayes, Von Wagner, Oro Mensah, and Nathan Frazer.

After a grueling match filled with highlight reels, Lee shocked the world by climbing up the ladder and grabbing the NXT North American Championship.

Now with Lee as the current North American Champion, the title scene looks wide open. Grayson Waller might be the most likely challenger for the title considering the fact that he interrupted Lee during the latter's segment. We will have to wait and see how this story unfolds before the next NXT Premium Live Event "NXT Deadline."

What do you make of Wes Lee becoming the NXT North American Champion? Sound off in the comments section.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes