Released WWE star says he never had a conversation with Vince McMahon

Recently released WWE Superstar Wesley Blake did not have any conversations with Vince McMahon during his time with the company.

The 33-year-old joined WWE’s NXT system one month before the Performance Center training facility opened in Orlando, Florida in July 2013. Although he mostly performed in NXT, Blake also made appearances on SmackDown in 2020 and early 2021 before receiving his release.

Speaking to John Poz on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Blake was asked about his interactions with Vince McMahon during his brief main-roster run. The former NXT Tag Team Champion revealed he never had a one-on-one conversation with the WWE Chairman.

“I never talked to him in the whole time that I was up there,” Blake said. “The only time I did see him was after our match at Money in the Bank. I saw him there and he talked to all the teams for a little bit, probably two or three minutes, and that’s about the only time that I really had any interaction with him.”

The match at WWE Money in the Bank 2020 turned out to be Blake’s only pay-per-view appearance on Vince McMahon’s main roster. The Forgotten Sons (Blake and Steve Cutler) unsuccessfully challenged for The New Day's SmackDown Tag Team Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match.

Wesley Blake wanted to introduce himself to Vince McMahon

Wesley Blake spent eight years working for Vince McMahon's WWE

Despite his lengthy NXT run, Wesley Blake did not form a close relationship with NXT founder and WWE COO Triple H.

Both Blake and Steve Cutler wanted to have a better relationship with Vince McMahon following their move from NXT to SmackDown. However, they were unable to even have a conversation with WWE’s top decision-maker.

“Like with Triple H, I never had that relationship where I could call or text, whatever, you want,” Blake said. “So it was like, ‘Let’s try to do that with Vince. Let’s try to make effort, try to talk to him, introduce ourselves, so he knows who we are, what we bring to the table.’ We tried that on several different occasions but we could never get hold of him. I never got to meet Vince.”

WWE announced Blake’s release from the company on April 15. He last appeared on WWE television alongside Steve Cutler as King Corbin’s Knights of the Lone Wolf.

The SmackDown storyline abruptly ended after Cutler received his release from WWE on February 4.

