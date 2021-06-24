Westin Blake reveals what WWE told him during release [Exclusive]

Former WWE Superstar Westin Blake recently spoke with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda and opened upon his release from the company.

Blake revealed the circumstances surrounding his WWE release and talked about what he was told on the phone call that he received from the promotion.

"It was just after Mania I was just talking with Murphy and he was gonna go into creative and pitch the idea of me and him working together. But I was just actually putting down my son for nap time and then I got a call from WWE and they, of course, let me know that right now, the way the company saw... they need to make some budget cuts. That was one of the things that they were doing when they were getting rid of some talent. So that's what was told to me," said Blake.

Blake also talked about what the future holds for him, later in the interview:

"Future for me... like I was hinting on earlier, is very exciting for me 'cause there's just so many opportunities. Just so much out there in wrestling, with stuff starting to open back up and some shows starting to go on. Now you have other avenues that you can go and people that you get to wrestle, so it's very exciting for me as a talent to go out there and get to wrestle all these different types of people and different types of styles, to kind of help hone my craft and hopefully I can entertain the world with what I feel like what my style can bring to a company."

Westin Blake has several opportunities to explore outside WWE

Thanks for having me. It was fun chatting with ya https://t.co/pSkEe3v4FB — Westin Blake (@TheWestinBlake) June 22, 2021

The wrestling world is steadily starting to get back on its feet after the pandemic and several wrestling companies are currently producing shows every week.

Westin Blake is an incredible athlete who has a lot of opportunities to look into following his release from WWE.

I had to elevate my game every time i was in the ring with you.

Hopefully soon, we will be staring at each other from across the ring again. https://t.co/H4vHL5ixwK — Westin Blake (@TheWestinBlake) June 22, 2021

Blake recently teased a match with former WWE Superstar Aleister Black. Here's hoping both these talented wrestlers get to square off soon.

Where do you think Westin Blake will be heading now that he's no longer a WWE Superstar? Let us know in the comments section.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Alan John