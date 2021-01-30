'What about this AJ kid? Is he any good?' - Brock Lesnar's conversation with a WWE Legend revealed

It's been a while since the fans have seen a Brock Lesnar match, as the last time he competed in a WWE ring was at WrestleMania 36.

Brock Lesnar has often been criticized for being lazy, but his peers speak highly of his in-ring work. Brock Lesnar's matches against smaller, highly-flying opponents always manage to impress, and Kurt Angle explained why that is the case during the first episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show' on AdFreeshows with Conrad Thompson.

Kurt Angle praised Brock Lesnar for being one of the best technical wrestlers in the business. The Olympic gold medalist believed that Brock Lesnar does an even better job when he sells for his opponent.

Angle then revealed details of the conversation he had with Brock Lesnar prior to the Beast Incarnate's program with AJ Styles.

Brock Lesnar faced AJ Styles in a singles match at the Survivor Series PPV in 2017. Angle stated that Brock Lesnar asked him about AJ Styles before the match. Kurt Angle told Lesnar that AJ Styles was really good, and if he sold for the Phenomenal One, they would indeed have a five-star match to deliver.

Brock Lesnar did sell for Styles in the Champion vs. Champion non-title match at Survivor Series, and it ended up being one of Brock's best matches.

Here's what Kurt Angle revealed about the conversation with Brock Lesnar:

"I remember a match between him and AJ Styles a couple of years ago, and, you know, I told Brock, he said, 'What about this AJ kid? Is he any good? I said he is really good. I said, 'If you to sell for him, Brock, you will have a 5-star match'. And Brock sold for him, and it was, it was incredible."

Angle also said that his WrestleMania 19 match against Lesnar followed the same pattern as The Beast needed to sell to make it a believable contest.

"That was the type of match that I wanted to have with Brock. I just, Brock had to sell in order to make the fans believe that I could win."

Brock Lesnar is currently a free agent, but there is every chance that he shows up for a match at WrestleMania 37. If he does return, who would you like to see him face at the PPV?

