"What a bad temper he had!" - Jacques Rougeau on former WWE opponent (Exclusive)

Jacques Rougeau (fka The Mountie) has revealed that he had both good and bad times with Dino Bravo behind the scenes in WWE.

In 2020, Jacques Rougeau appeared on an episode of Viceland series Dark Side of the Ring which revolved around the assassination of Dino Bravo. The Italian-Canadian Superstar was shot dead at the age of 44 in 1993. However, many of the circumstances surrounding his death remain a mystery.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest edition of SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop, Jacques Rougeau said he and Bravo often played cards together. While they usually got along, they also had disagreements because they were fighting for the same spot on wrestling shows.

"The truth is, although the competition between me and him was always there, trying to steal a fan or… I’ve gotta tell you, I liked the guy," Jacques Rougeau said. "The guy was a real Quebecer. He did things, I remember I’ll tell you this, not to say bad things, but what a temper he had! He was a strong guy, we all know that, but what a bad temper he had!"

For example, Jacques Rougeau said there was one time when they both had to take the bus after Bravo’s car broke down. Bravo ended up in the local newspaper after getting into an altercation with the bus driver.

Jacques Rougeau on another time Dino Bravo made the news

Dino Bravo left WWE in 1992

Jacques Rougeau also recalled the time that Dino Bravo attended an ice hockey game between the Quebec Nordiques and the Montreal Canadians.

Bravo, seated at the back of the Quebec coach’s bench, talked so much trash that he had to be escorted out of the building. Jacques Rougeau said the incident even made the news in Quebec.