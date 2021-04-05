What Becky Lynch told Seth Rollins when he stopped using Twitter 

Seth Rollins recently opened up about Becky Lynch convincing him to use Twitter again following a short hiatus from the social media app.

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was a guest on the latest edition of Out of Character with Ryan Satin. The former Universal Champion spoke in detail about how he had deleted Twitter from his phone at one point. It was his partner Becky Lynch who encouraged him to start using the app again.

Here's what Seth Rollins had to say:

"I mean I hate social media. I really dislike it and I had deleted the Twitter app from my phone for the better part of a few months just 'cause it was... to me it created a real toxic environment in my own head. And as I was becoming a new father I was... I needed to not waste my time on that. And so, it was actually my fiancee, my wife, who kinda was like, 'You know, you should think about it. I know you hate it. I know you don't like being in the apps and all that. But you should think about it.' And I was like, 'Ahhh!' I kinda looked around, no one was really doing it, so I was like, 'To hell with it, I'll give it it a shot and see what happens.' Response has been pretty good so far."

Seth Rollins received major fan backlash on social media back in 2019

Seth Rollins engaged in a heated Twitter war with NJPW star Will Ospreay in mid-2019. It began when Seth Rollins heaped praise on himself during the WWE Stomping Grounds event and received a response from Ospreay.

Rollins and Ospreay then kicked off a Twitter debate which saw the then-Universal Champion call Ricochet "a better version of Will Ospreay".

Rollins later crossed the line and compared bank accounts with Ospreay. This was the moment that turned a lot of fans against him.

Ahhhh I’m sorry little guy. We already have a better version of you here and he just won his first US Title tonight (Congrats @KingRicochet). Keep working hard though buddy! https://t.co/JwB36iWaIg — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 24, 2019

I mean if you wanna talk numbers we can compare bank accounts too.



P.S. That’s counting a month off with a broken back...👍🏼 buddy. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 25, 2019

Seth Rollins was on the receiving end of a major social media backlash following the exchange. He later apologized to Ospreay on Twitter, but the trolling didn't stop there. Rollins wasn't as active on Twitter last year as he once used to be, but "The Man" convinced him to start using the app again.

Rollins is currently quite active on Twitter and is using the social media app to put over his new persona on SmackDown. Rollins can usually be found praising himself in character and berating his opponents on his Twitter account.

Becky Lynch isn't as active on social media as she used to be but occasionally pops up with a post or two also.