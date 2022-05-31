Byron Saxton reveals his most memorable moment on commentary

Byron Saxton has revealed one of his favorite moments as a commentator on WWE TV: when he had to announce a portion of Monday Night RAW all by himself.

Saxton has been a commentator on WWE's main roster since 2014. In his time behind the announce desk, he has seen some of the most ground-breaking moments the company has produced over the last eight years.

Byron Saxton recently appeared on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, where when he was asked about his most memorable moments as a commentator. Saxton mentioned Kofi winning the WWE Championship as well as the night he had the RAW commentary desk all to himself:

"It was probably RAW after WrestleMania. It was in Santa Clara, California, I think it was 2015. And I had to do a part of show all by myself. By that time I had not been on RAW yet, I was just doing the secondary shows, and circumstances developed the way they did. Brock Lesner took out the entire announce team." (45:39 to 46:05)

Saxton went on to claim that the moment was nerve-racking for him as he hadn't realized he would be all alone beforehand:

"I had not realized till literally a couple minutes before that I was going to be out there by myself. So I'm thinking 'I'm on the biggest RAW of the year' and at the time, the table had been turned over, they couldn't set it up, so I'm literally sitting in the fetal position. So there's this moment there before we come back from the break and I go 'What is this life? What is going on?'" (46:05 to 46:28)

On the March 30, 2015 episode of RAW, the show was opened by Brock Lesnar. The Beast had lost his WWE Championship to Seth Rollins via Money in the Bank cash-in the previous night and was coming down to the ring to express his frustration.

When Lesnar F-5'd a cameraman, Stephanie McMahon suspended him indefinitely. This prompted The Beast Incarnate to attack the announce team, hitting his finisher on Booker T, JBL, and Michael Cole.

Byron Saxton has been attaked by a Hall of Famer on multiple occasion

Byron Saxton himself has faced the wrath of a WWE Hall of Famer on a couple of occasions: that of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

On the March 16, 2020 episode of Monday Night RAW, Austin came out to end the show and celebrate "3:16 Day". After cutting a promo in an empty Performance Center, he called Saxton to the ring to share a drink and ended up giving the commentator a Stunner.

Fast forward to April 2, 2022, Night One of WrestleMania 38. After defeating Kevin Owens in the main event, Stone Cold celebrated with his signature beers. That night, too, he called Byron Saxton to the ring under the ruse of sharing a drink, and proceeded to hit him with a Stunner again.

