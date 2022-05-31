RAW commentator calls Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship win one of his favorite moments

Byron Saxton has called Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship victory at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 one of his favorite moments as a commentator.

Saxton recently appeared on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, where he talked about how special Kingston's title win and the entire 'KofiMania' was special to him.

When questioned about his most memorable moments on commentary, he first talked about the time he had to announce a portion of Monday Night RAW on the March 20, 2015 episode entirely by himself. The second moment he talked about was Kofi winning the championship, about which he said:

"Calling Kofi Kingston's WWE title win at WrestleMania, just cause I've known Kofi for so long, and that was really close to my heart. I felt as much joy as probably he did." (46:55 to 47:04)

The New Day star won the championship at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 from Daniel Bryan (now Bryan Danielson).

Kofi replaced Mustafa Ali in the upcoming Elimination Chamber match for Bryan's WWE Championship in February of that year. Kingston gained a wave of support after a hearty performance in a gauntlet match on SmackDown before the pay-per-view to determine the final person to enter the chamber on Sunday.

Kingston had pinned the champion, Jeff Hardy, and Samoa Joe in the 40-minute effort. This was followed by a scintillating performance in the chamber, falling just short of winning the belt.

After a topsy-turvy road to WrestleMania, the New Day member finally won a title shot at the Grandest Stage of Them All, where he became the first African-born wrestler to win the WWE Championship.

Kofi Kingston did not main-event a premium live event as WWE Champion

As WWE Champion - arguably the most prestigious position in the company - Kofi Kingston never main evented a premium live event.

He successfully defended his title against Kevin Owens at Money in the Bank, where the titular men's match went on last. Kofi then fought Dolph Ziggler at Super Showdown and Stomping Grounds.

He defended at Extreme Rules against Samoa Joe and against Randy Orton at Summerslam - a match that ended in a double count-out. Both of those shows were main-evented by the Universal Championship match. Kofi Kingston's final pay-per-view defense was on September's Night of Champions against Orton.

Kofi put his title on the line against Brock Lesner on the October 4, 2019 episode of SmackDown - the blue brand's first episode on FOX. Brock won the title that night, defeating Kingston in a humiliating eight-second bout.

