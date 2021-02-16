"What is he called?" - AEW's Arn Anderson reacts to WWE using Bad Bunny

It's Bad Bunny Mania in the WWE as the Puerto Rican rapper is all set to be involved in the grander scheme of things as we head towards WrestleMania 37.

The chart-topping artist has been brought in to boost WWE's mainstream coverage for WrestleMania. Arn Anderson commented WWE working with Bad Bunny and celebrity appearances in wrestling on 'Ask Arn Anything' on AdFreeShows with host Conrad Thompson.

Arn Anderson honestly didn't know who Bad Bunny was, and he had to ask Thompson about the rapper's name.

"Oh yeah. I don't know anything about, what is he called? Bad Bunny?"

Thompson explained that Bad Bunny is arguably the most prominent Latin American musician in the world right now. Conrad highlighted that Bad Bunny is a big pro wrestling fan, which is the case with most Puerto Ricans. Bad Bunny loves professional wrestling, and he is genuinely a fan living the quintessential dream.

Thompson asked Anderson whether having celebrities who were fans of the product made a producer's job easier. Anderson bluntly stated celebrities had to be wrestling fans to appear on their shows.

Arn went on to explain that fans want wrestling and wrestlers from the shows; not Hollywood personalities and rappers.

"Yeah, I mean, if they are not big fans, what are they doing on our show? Number 1. But I've said this before, and it has gone on for years that I would cite very few instances, but you know, wrestling fans are dedicated to a wrestling show and wrestlers. They are not there to see Hollywood stars, or anything of that nature, rappers, or any of that."

Arn Anderson on fan reaction to celebrities in wrestling and Bad Bunny's popularity

Advertisement

Anderson believed that wrestling fans get annoyed when they see an unfamiliar personality during wrestling events. The veteran also added that, over the years, the business had celebrities that had no connection to wrestling.

And it's an aggravation to them when they don't know who it is; if I didn't know who it is, I just watch their performance on the show and then critique it for what it is. They get pissed because it's downtime, and the celebrities we've had over the years had nothing to do with wrestling whatsoever. And, you know, you can just see it from the fans."

However, Anderson added there is a big world outside America that has many famous faces. He concluded by saying that there is probably a big reason why Bad Bunny's credentials as a star can't be questioned, and it also explains why he is featured on WWE TV.

Advertisement

"So, the fact is, there is a place, it's called the rest of the world, it's not America, and if he is a big star, there is probably a reason for it."

Bad Bunny made his presence felt at the Royal Rumble and the following RAW episode to start a program with Miz and Morrison. As per Dave Meltzer, the rumored plan is for Bad Bunny and Damian Priest to have a tag team match against Miz and Morrison at WrestleMania 37.

PWInsider reported that Bad Bunny is training for his in-ring debut at the WWE Performance Center, and the rapper has been impressive in his efforts. As reported by SK Wrestling, however, the locker room is not too thrilled about WWE's decision to get celebrities such as Bad Bunny and Bow Wow.

What are your reactions to the possibility of seeing Bad Bunny in an actual wrestling match at WrestleMania 37? Let us know in the comments section.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit 'Ask Arn Anything' and give a H/T to SK Wrestling