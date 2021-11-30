The Miz is one of the most well-known Superstars in all of WWE and is regarded as one of the best heels in the company. He is currently assigned under the red brand of Monday Night RAW and recently made his return to WWE programming with his wife, Maryse.

Mike Mizanin and Maryse Ouellet also star in the reality series Miz & Mrs.

Ouellet is also a professional wrestler but mostly works as a manager/valet for The Miz these days.

Keeping that in mind, the question that arose in the minds of many fans in the WWE Universe is, what is the combined net worth of The Miz and his wife Maryse Ouellet?

The Miz’s reported net worth is $14 million, where as his wife, Maryse Ouellet’s net worth is also $14 million. And thus the combined net worth of the husband-wife duo is, $28 million.

The Miz and Maryse made their return to WWE this week on Monday Night RAW

Fans were already expecting Edge to return on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, as it was previously announced by WWE.

But during Edge's segment, another WWE star also made his comeback to WWE TV and it was none other than The Miz and Maryse.

The duo made a surprise appearance as they confronted the WWE Hall of Famer.

The two stars started a verbal back-and-forth, Edge even went as far as to reference how CM Punk recently name-dropped The Miz on AEW Dynamite during his segment with MJF. In doing so, The Rated-R Superstar also took a dig at The Miz.

This eventually led Edge to challenge The Miz, which the latter did not accept and simply walked away. For now, the feud between the two is on hold, but it will be interesting to see how it will unfold in the future.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What did you think of The Miz and Maryse's return this week on RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Got a minute, wrestling fans? Do fill in this survey with your valuable input.

Edited by Ryan K Boman