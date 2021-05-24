"What could’ve been"- AEW star on teaming up with Randy Orton in WWE

AEW star Dax Harwood recently posted a tweet remembering FTR's short-lived WWE run with Randy Orton.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler made their way to All Elite Wrestling soon after their exit from WWE. Both men have been a mainstay on the AEW roster ever since and have wrestled with some of the very best teams that the promotion has to offer.

FTR was called The Revival in WWE and the two superstars once had a brief alliance with veteran Randy Orton on SmackDown. Harwood's latest tweet reminiscing about the stint came after a fan posted a video from a WWE live event featuring Randy Orton and FTR.

Harwood called the run with Orton his favorite time on WWE's main roster.

"GEYOTDAMN! My favorite time on the main roster. What could’ve been, boys! @RandyOrton @CashWheelerFTR," said Dax Harwood.

Randy Orton and The Revival feuded with The New Day during their short-run

Randy Orton failed to win the WWE Title from Kofi Kingston at SummerSlam 2019 and soon formed an alliance with The Revival to feud with The New Day. Harwood and Wheeler went on to defeat Woods and Big E at WWE Clash of Champions to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, while Orton failed to put Kofi down once again.

Randy Orton and The Revival together just feels right. #WWE #SDLive — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) August 28, 2019

The two groups wrestled a couple of matches on SmackDown with each team scoring a win. There were many fans among the WWE Universe who had high expectations of Orton's alliance with FTR but things didn't go the way they were expecting.

Randy Orton was soon drafted to RAW, thus putting an end to his run with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

The Revival were granted their release by WWE in April 2020 and the two superstars made their AEW debut a month later. Harwood and Wheeler began calling themselves FTR and went on to win the AEW Tag Team titles by defeating Kenny Omega and Hangman Page at All Out 2020.

Both men are currently a part of MJF's stable called The Pinnacle. Randy Orton is still a member of the RAW roster in WWE and is currently involved in an angle with Riddle. This interesting new alliance has been received quite well by the WWE Universe so far.