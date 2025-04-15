"What have they done?"- Veteran blasts WWE's booking of Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly the biggest name to emerge from WWE in the last decade. However, The OTC's booking over the last year has not sat well with wrestling veteran Vince Russo.

Since dropping the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, Reigns has completely transitioned into a part-timer. He was then involved in a Bloodline Civil War that culminated on RAW's Netflix premiere. The OTC has made very few appearances on TV programming this year and is currently engaged in a three-way feud with CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that WWE has done nothing with Roman Reigns in the last several months:

"What have they done with Reigns since the Bloodline? The Bloodline, Reigns and the Bloodline was a year ago. What have they done over the past year with Roman Reigns?" [From 1:04:00 onwards]

Reigns has competed in just one singles match since his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. However, he will also be in the main event this year, where he will face CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match.

