  • "What have they done?"- Veteran blasts WWE's booking of Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Apr 15, 2025 08:09 GMT
Roman Reigns is a megastar! (Image from WWE.com)

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly the biggest name to emerge from WWE in the last decade. However, The OTC's booking over the last year has not sat well with wrestling veteran Vince Russo.

Since dropping the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, Reigns has completely transitioned into a part-timer. He was then involved in a Bloodline Civil War that culminated on RAW's Netflix premiere. The OTC has made very few appearances on TV programming this year and is currently engaged in a three-way feud with CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that WWE has done nothing with Roman Reigns in the last several months:

"What have they done with Reigns since the Bloodline? The Bloodline, Reigns and the Bloodline was a year ago. What have they done over the past year with Roman Reigns?" [From 1:04:00 onwards]
Reigns has competed in just one singles match since his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. However, he will also be in the main event this year, where he will face CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Edited by Angana Roy
