  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • What Drew McIntyre said to Jimmy Uso while beating him down revealed following stunning upset on SmackDown

What Drew McIntyre said to Jimmy Uso while beating him down revealed following stunning upset on SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 22, 2025 02:00 GMT
Jimmy Uso has gained momentum (Pic Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
Jimmy Uso has gained momentum on WWE SmackDown (Pic Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

Jimmy Uso pulled off a massive upset on the February 21, 2025, episode of SmackDown, defeating Drew McIntyre via a roll-up. The words that McIntyre told Jimmy have now been revealed following the stunning upset.

Ad

After the shocking loss, Drew McIntyre wasn't going to take it lying down. So, he unleashed a post-match beatdown on the other half of The Usos. Jimmy Uso has been on an upward trajectory of late and seemingly wants to be a singles champion himself.

During the beatdown, this is what Drew McIntyre told Jimmy Uso:

"This is as far as it goes. I'm going to the Chamber, I'm going to 'Mania, I'm going to win the title. This means nothing, nothing to me. You are nothing to me."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

This was, of course, a bitter Scottish Warrior who couldn't accept his defeat. In 52 days, he has now lost to both Jey and Jimmy Uso - which he will consider a stain on his record.

However, it doesn't take away the fact that he is going to the Elimination Chamber and he has a huge chance at being the one to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. If so, it will be a clash between two former tag team partners.

Ad

As for Jimmy, his 2025 has started well but the fans hope he can be as successful as his brother soon.

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी