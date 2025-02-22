What Drew McIntyre said to Jimmy Uso while beating him down revealed following stunning upset on SmackDown

Jimmy Uso pulled off a massive upset on the February 21, 2025, episode of SmackDown, defeating Drew McIntyre via a roll-up. The words that McIntyre told Jimmy have now been revealed following the stunning upset.

Ad

After the shocking loss, Drew McIntyre wasn't going to take it lying down. So, he unleashed a post-match beatdown on the other half of The Usos. Jimmy Uso has been on an upward trajectory of late and seemingly wants to be a singles champion himself.

During the beatdown, this is what Drew McIntyre told Jimmy Uso:

"This is as far as it goes. I'm going to the Chamber, I'm going to 'Mania, I'm going to win the title. This means nothing, nothing to me. You are nothing to me."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

This was, of course, a bitter Scottish Warrior who couldn't accept his defeat. In 52 days, he has now lost to both Jey and Jimmy Uso - which he will consider a stain on his record.

However, it doesn't take away the fact that he is going to the Elimination Chamber and he has a huge chance at being the one to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. If so, it will be a clash between two former tag team partners.

Ad

Expand Tweet

As for Jimmy, his 2025 has started well but the fans hope he can be as successful as his brother soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE