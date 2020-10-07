What Eddie Guerrero told his opponent backstage after his final match finally revealed (Exclusive)

Dr. Chris Feathersone was joined by Ken Anderson, aka Mr. Kennedy, for the second time on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted Q&A session. During the conversation, the former WWE Superstar was asked about his infamous match against Eddie Guerrero from the SmackDown episode of 8th November, 2005.

The bout against Mr. Kennedy was Eddie Guerrero's final match before the former WWE Champion's untimely death on 13th November, 2005.

Anderson said that he counted himself fortunate to have received the opportunity to share the ring with the legendary Eddie Guerrero.

What did Eddie Guerrero tell Mr. Kennedy backstage after the match?

Ken Anderson also revealed the chat he had with Guerrero after the match. The late great WWE Hall of Famer had a few corrections and suggestions that he had for Anderson, which included taking some time at the beginning of a match.

The former WWE Money in the Bank winner also spoke about the chair shot he delivered on Guerrero after the match.

'Latino Heat' won the Survivor Series qualifying match on SmackDown in classic Eddie Guerrero fashion as he played the referee into thinking that Anderson attacked him with a chair. The ref called for the bell, and an irate Anderson went on to smack Guerrero in the head with a vicious chair shot.

Anderson revealed that he actually connected with the chair shot harder than intended, as Eddie Guerrero told him about the strike's impact backstage after the match.

Anderson revealed the following about Eddie Guerrero's final match:

Advertisement

"I'm just fortunate to have been able to wrestle Eddie in any capacity. It sucks that it was his last match, but he was awesome. I remember after the match he had a few things. You know, a few corrections, just taking my time a little more in the beginning and I remember, I've probably told this on here before, but I have answered this question probably a million times. It's the most asked question ever. But I remember it ended with me hitting him with the chair. That was the last thing. I smacked him over the head with the chair. I was always taught, if you are going to swing a chair, like if you are going to do it, do it right. Nothing worse than seeing someone, you know, pull a chair shot. I hit him, plus it was for TV, it was always another thing, you know, house shows, you are super light with each other. Trying not to hurt each other too bad, but TV, if you're going to do something, lay it in a little more. And he came back and was like, 'Woah, bro; you got me!'"

If you use the above quote, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the video.