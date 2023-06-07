"What the f*ck?" - 35-year veteran reveals reaction to WWE release

A 35-year veteran has revealed his reaction when he was released from the WWE.

Mike Chioda is one of the most beloved and respected referees in wrestling history. He had a long and successful career spanning three decades. During his tenure, Chioda refereed some of the most iconic matches in the company's history.

Some of the big matches where Chioda refereed were John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 23 and Shawn Michaels vs. British Bulldog at In Your House 8: Beware of Dog. He also officiated the match where 1-2-3 Kid scored a massive win over Razor Ramon.

Sadly, his 31-year tenure with the company ended in 2020 when he was released. Speaking with Steve Fall for The Ten Count, Chioda revealed how he reacted to his release.

“I was out on surgery. I was out hurt… It wasn’t just me. People like Tony Chimel. I remember talking to [Mark] Carrano, and I said ‘What the f***? You’ve got to be kidding me.’ I know he felt bad but he didn’t know what to say.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Following his WWE release, Chioda refereed a few matches for AEW before he retired for good.

Mike Chioda was unhappy about being blurred in WWE 2k22

WWE 2K22 was a massive success and is considered one of the best wrestling games ever. The game's main mode was the showcase mode, featuring Rey Mysterio's legendary career.

During one of the cut scenes in the showcase mode, Mike Chioda's face was blurred. A fan pointed it out with disappointment, and even the former referee responded with displeasure.

"Unbelievable that I worked for a company for 35years and they blurred me out!"

Mike Chioda @MjcChioda Zack @ZackL217 I was playing the WWE2K22 Rey Mysterio showcase mode and I was really upset when I saw that they blurred the Future HOFer @MjcChioda face out. @adfreeshows I was playing the WWE2K22 Rey Mysterio showcase mode and I was really upset when I saw that they blurred the Future HOFer @MjcChioda face out. @adfreeshows https://t.co/dARZBGFDri Unbelievable that I worked for a company for 35years and they blurred me out! twitter.com/ZackL217/statu… Unbelievable that I worked for a company for 35years and they blurred me out! twitter.com/ZackL217/statu…

It's a mystery why the Stamford-based promotion would blur Chioda's face after he devoted most of his life to the company.

