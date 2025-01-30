"What the f**k you were doing" - WWE Hall of Famer confronts Logan Paul

Logan Paul recently returned to WWE RAW, and some controversy was created following his appearance. Recently, Hall of Famer Michael Hayes confronted The Maverick for allegedly hitting on Tiffany Stratton.

Last week, Logan Paul uploaded a video on his YouTube channel where he was seen backstage with Tiffany Stratton. A buzz was in the air that Paul was flirting with the WWE Women's Champion, and Michael Hayes was also in the video around the two stars.

In Logan Paul's recent vlog, the WWE Hall of Famer confronted the former United States Champion for allegedly hitting on Tiffany Stratton when RAW made its Netflix debut. The Maverick did defend himself, but the veteran was sure of Paul's actions:

"[LP: You said you caught me red-handed or busted me?] I did. Look at that f**ing guilty look. You know what the f**k you were doing. Yes, you do. You were f**king hitting on Tiffany. [LP: I have a fiancé, and I'm a dad.] I know that. That's why I said, 'Dude.'. Who's he trying to convince? Himself or me?' Hayes said. (From 05:09 to 05:40)

Logan Paul is set to compete at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Last year, Logan Paul had a terrific run on Friday Night SmackDown as the United States Champion. Unfortunately, he lost the title to LA Knight at SummerSlam 2024 and went on a hiatus.

The Maverick took some time off as he welcomed his first child with his fiancée and focused on his family. Earlier this year, it was announced Paul has been moved to Monday Night RAW ahead of the flagship show's Netflix debut.

On the recent edition of WWE RAW, Logan Paul announced his entry into the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match and shared the ring with Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther.

Elsewhere, Paul claimed that Stratton flirted with him and not the other way around. It'll be interesting to see what The Maverick does heading into WrestleMania 41.

