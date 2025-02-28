"What the f**k?" - Triple H "laughed off" major idea for 24-year-old star to be in the Royal Rumble

The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match was an emotional roller coaster. It received mixed reactions from a lot of fans. American Basketball player and well-known NBA star Tyrese Haliburton recently revealed that there was a pitch for him to appear in the Men's Rumble match.

The Indiana Pacers' star point guard recently appeared on the Pat McAfee Show. Haliburton talked about how he wanted to take part in the Men's Rumble match this year. He mentioned having a conversation with Triple H, where the two discussed the possibility:

“Me and Triple H talked about it. He was like, ‘A lot of people are asking if you’re going to be in the Rumble. I just laughed in their face.’ ‘What the f**k?’” said Haliburton [From 28:04 to 28:15]

Check out the full interview here:

Haliburton mentioned how he would've loved to be in the Men's Rumble. But he thinks Triple H was scared he might get injured during the NBA season. The Royal Rumble has seen many celebrity appearances over the years. This year, iShowSpeed made his WWE debut with a very brutal spot with Bron Breakker.

What did iShowSpeed do in the Royal Rumble?

This year's Royal Rumble match had everything from unexpected returns to celebrity appearances. Internet sensation iShowSpeed made his in-ring debut during this year's Men's Royal Rumble match. He entered at #8 as a substitute for Akira Tozawa when the latter was unable to compete courtesy of an attack from Carmelo Hayes.

Speed entered in Tozawa's place and managed to eliminate Otis from the match. However, his luck ran out when he crossed paths with the current Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. The Dog of WWE hit Speed with a brutal Spear, driving him into the canvas. He was later caught by Otis outside the ring, who threw him over the announce table.

This wasn't Speed's first WWE appearance, as he also appeared in the Logan Paul match last year at WrestleMania XL. Fans look forward to seeing Speed back in WWE in the future.

