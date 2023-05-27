"What the f is that?" - Dutch Mantell flips off WWE Superstar; extremely frustrated after SmackDown appearance (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell might not get frustrated easily, but on the latest episode of SmackDown, one superstar pushed him past his limit. It's clear that the former WWE manager is not impressed by Cameron Grimes' current character.

Cameron Grimes has been recently called up to the main roster and has tried to establish himself. With a couple of wins, first in record fashion against Baron Corbin and now against Ashante Adonis, he is looking strong. However, the WWE veteran was not happy with him.

Dutch Mantell was furious and frustrated with Cameron Grimes for his "Too the MOON" chant, saying that it made no sense. He spoke about it on tonight's Smack Talk.

WWE had not explained the star's character or transition from NXT for those who were not familiar with him during his developmental days. Mantell was upset at the unexplained gimmick that made no sense to anyone who didn't know him already.

"To the moon. I don't get it. I don't get it [flips off the screen]. At all. To the MOOOOON. What the f is that? What the hell? To the bar would be better. Zero charisma, he don't have that much. This guy's a great worker, but this character's going to need a lot of work too." [33:40 - 34:22]

In addition, he felt that with Grimes' character, his gimmick would probably not catch on that much with the fans unless he did more with the character than what he is doing at the moment. He did, however, say that he was a good wrestler.

WWE SmackDown was taped this week with stars ready for Night of Champions

This week's episode of SmackDown was taped last week after the event.

The night saw several promos and matches, all of which had been prepared early. While fans felt there was unnecessary editing in LA Knight's segment, which had piped-in boos, overall, the fans were more than ready for tonight's Night of Champions event in Saudi Arabia.

The event was marked by dissent within The Bloodline, with Jimmy Uso seemingly rebelling against Roman Reigns. It remained to be seen how things will unfold in a few weeks.

