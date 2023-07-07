"What does it feel like to be robbed?" - Veteran blasts WWE for Dominik Mysterio's name change (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell is unhappy with the global juggernaut giving the "Dirty" prefix to RAW Superstar Dominik Mysterio.

The Judgment Day member was advertised as "Dirty Dominik Mysterio" in the graphic for his match against Seth Rollins on this week's WWE RAW. The addition to his name makes sense, as Dominik often employs underhanded tactics to win.

However, it hasn't gone down well with Dutch Mantell, who also famously used the "Dirty" prefix during his days as an in-ring competitor. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell stated that he feels like he has been robbed. The former WWE manager also thinks that "Dirty Dom" doesn't have a nice ring to it.

"You should say, what does it feel like to be robbed? It was like in the middle of the night, and I get up this morning, 'Oh, I gotta do the podcast,' and all of a sudden, someone says, 'Hey, they are calling Dominik Mysterio now.' What! So I go look at up. That don't even sound right. Dirty Dom? What the hell is that? And he's got the same DDM as Dirty Dutch Mantell. That's b****t," said Dutch Mantell. [0:48 - 1:26]

Bill Apter wanted Dominik Mysterio to win the WWE World Heavyweight Title at MITB 2023

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that he wanted an outlandish turn of events at MITB 2023, with Dominik Mysterio somehow winning the World Heavyweight Title. The veteran journalist wanted this to be followed by Damian Priest cashing in his MITB contract and winning the gold.

"I was waiting for Dominik to somehow get the belt last night, in some sort of a really weird way and then Damian cashes on Dominik and beats Dominik to become the champion, and then LA Knight is his first challenger," said Bill Apter.

Dominik Mysterio was in action against Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank, where he fell short despite Rhea Ripley's best attempts to find a way for him to win.

Do you think the "Dirty" prefix suits Dominik Mysterio? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

