"What the fu*k," "Looking like Otis’ big brother" - WWE fans shocked as Brock Lesnar spotted with long hair in new photo

The WWE Universe is going bananas over Brock Lesnar's new look, consisting of long hair. The Beast Incarnate was sporting long hair in a new photo going viral on social media.
About two years ago, Lesnar wrestled in his last WWE match, which he lost to Cody Rhodes. With his win over Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023, Rhodes won the feud with a 2-1 score. Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE TV since then, and it's highly unlikely he will ever return to the promotion.
Amid his absence, Brock Lesnar has made a massive change to his look and is now rocking long hair. He was recently spotted with his wife and fellow WWE veteran Sable in a new picture, and his new look left fans on Reddit dumbstruck.
Cody Rhodes on embracing Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023
The American Nightmare has had nothing but praise for The Beast Incarnate in past interviews. During the post-SummerSlam 2023 press conference, he said the following about embracing Lesnar after their match:
"I got asked the question of, right after it was over, we were filming some behind-the-scenes content. I don't think it's dawned on me what a moment like that really means. This run, since I came back to WWE, has been consistently surprising to me in every way. I think that's why I am so touched by it all. It's real. It's as real as it can get in this world. That will be something that I look at and have a very deep appreciation." [H/T: Fightful]
Rhodes himself has been away from action for a few weeks now. He lost the Undisputed WWE Title to John Cena on Night Two of WrestleMania 41 and has been on a hiatus since then.