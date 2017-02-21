WWE News: What happened after Raw went off the air? (20th February 2017)

The Great One returned!

The People’s Champion, The Rock

What’s the story?

After Raw went off the air tonight, The Rock made his way down to the ring.

In case you didn’t know...

The Rock has not appeared in a WWE ring since WrestleMania 32 in Dallas, where he defeated Erick Rowan in six seconds, setting a WrestleMania record.

The heart of the matter

After television cameras stopped rolling and the chaos was cleared from ringside, The Rock made his way out into the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The People’s Champion played to the crowd for a short time as a production crew was setting up to film some scenes for the upcoming movie “Fighting With My Family.” The crowd started chanting CM Punk’s name, which The Rock responded to by saying, “He’s not in this movie.” He then proceeded to call CM Punk.

"He's not in this movie." pic.twitter.com/IDKGKPauCj — NoDQ.com - WWE News (@nodqdotcom) February 21, 2017

The Rock’s newest project will bring the story of the Bevis family to the big screen. For those who aren’t aware, that would be WWE Superstar Paige’s family. “Fighting With My Family,” will star Florence Pugh, Lena Headey, The Rock and Vince Vaughn, and will chronicle Paige’s journey to WWE stardom.

Tonight, The Rock and his Seven Bucks Films production studio were at Staples Center in Los Angeles in order to film one of the more important scenes from the film: Paige winning the WWE Divas’ Championship from AJ Lee.

Florence Pugh is portraying Paige in the film, with Tessa Blanchard as her stunt double. Thea Trinidad is portraying AJ Lee. Apparently, the “match” that they were filming was not very well received.

The crowd is booing this "match." I'm guessing it will be heavily edited. #WWELA — NoDQ.com - WWE News (@nodqdotcom) February 21, 2017

Jesus... this recreation was brutal #WWELosAngeles — Ventura (@v_e_n_t_u_r_a) February 21, 2017

And then they apparently brought the stunt double for Florence Pugh into refilm some aspects of the “match.”

The 2nd "match" with Tessa Blanchard as stunt double. #WWELA pic.twitter.com/Yt3zdiRDGu — NoDQ.com - WWE News (@nodqdotcom) February 21, 2017

Fortunately, CM Punk did chime in and let Twitter know why he didn’t answer The Rock’s phone call.

I'm walking Larry. It's his birthday. — Coach (@CMPunk) February 21, 2017

What’s next?

With filming already going on for some of the wrestling scenes in the movie, it probably will be done much sooner than later.

Sportskeeda’s Take

While the wrestling may not have been great for this film shoot, the fans in attendance are all going to be a part of a fairly big movie, if The Rock is starring in it. It seemed like an entertaining time with what The Rock was doing at the very least.

