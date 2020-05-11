What happened after Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black were thrown off the roof revealed

Rey Mysterio getting thrown off the roof by Baron Corbin.

Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black were thrown off the roof at Money in the Bank by Baron Corbin and if pro wrestling is still real to you, both the Superstars should ideally be dead in kayfabe terms.

Aleister Black is already a ghost, as revealed in his tweet after the match. Rey Mysterio, however, is nowhere to be seen. Let's keep kayfabe aside and be real for a moment.

What happened after Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio went flying off the roof?

Well, they comfortably landed on a well-padded surface that was on the lower part of the roof.

As noted on Twitter, ariel images of the WWE HQ clearly show that WWE had set up a padded area for Mysterio and Black to land on, and while watching the match live, the fans even heard the sound of the landing.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN : Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio are not dead ! The mattress stays strong ! #MITB pic.twitter.com/csBoeuH2ZL — Galette Saucisse (@nathan_heusch) May 11, 2020

So there you have it, folks, Mysterio and Black are alive and good.

What happens next for Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black?

However, from a storyline perspective, we may not see Mysterio on WWE TV for some time as he could be selling the spot. Black, on the other hand, wasted no time in making his presence felt on social media after the match and it could be WWE's way of exploring a darker side of his gimmick.

What did you think of the spot? Let us know your thoughts about it as well as the Money in the Bank PPV as a whole in the comments section.