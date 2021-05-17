What happened backstage after Roman Reigns' win at WrestleMania Backlash?

Roman Reigns wasn't in the mood to give an interview following his victory over Cesaro and snubbed WWE interviewer Megan Morant backstage at WrestleMania Backlash.

Roman Reigns and Cesaro faced off in a hard-hitting battle at tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash event. In the end, "The Tribal Chief" put Cesaro down with a Guillotine submission and secured a huge victory to retain his WWE Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns was done for the night following his win over Cesaro, and he wasn't in the mood to speak about it. He snubbed Morant when she attempted to ask him about win. Reigns walked away, and Paul Heyman didn't seem impressed with Morant, either.

Heyman took a shot at her while he also reflected on Roman Reigns' victory at WrestleMania Backlash. Here's what Heyman had to say:

“Who hired her?" asked Heyman. "Are you flirting with me? Are we supposed to act vulnerable around you now? Roman Reigns is the end-all-be-all. He is the Head of the Table, the Tribal Chief, the reigning Universal Heavyweight Champion. Cesaro is a qualified opponent, but he’s not a champion. That distinction belongs to Roman Reigns.” [credits for the quote goes to WrestlingInc]

Roman Reigns has held the Universal title belt for almost ten months

Roman Reigns in WWE

Roman Reigns displayed a completely new demeanor when he returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2020. Reigns quickly aligned with Paul Heyman and won a Triple Threat match at WWE Payback to become the Universal Champion. "The Tribal Chief" has been putting down opponents one after the other ever since.

Roman Reigns engaged in a full-fledged rivalry with Kevin Owens earlier this year, and he emerged victorious when all was said and done. He had another major challenge ahead of him at WrestleMania when he took on Edge and Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat match. There, Reigns pinned both men to retain the belt.

Roman Reigns' victory over Cesaro has left fans wondering whether there's anyone left on the SmackDown roster who can realistically defeat "The Tribal Chief." Who could possibly dethrone Reigns and take his title? Sound off in the comments below.