What happened backstage after vicious attack on Lana

Tonight, Lana surprised the WWE Universe when she scored a big win over Nia Jax on RAW. Odds were heavily stacked against Lana, whose in-ring experience isn't anywhere close to Jax's, but she somehow managed to do the unthinkable and pick up the win.

Following Lana's win, an infuriated Jax and Shayna Baszler launched a brutal attack on her. The duo kept beating Lana up until Asuka came out for the save and tended to Lana as the villains fled the scene. Now, WWE has posted exclusive backstage footage following the dastardly attack on Lana, which shows Asuka checking on her as she is being carried to an ambulance on a stretcher.

Lana's dreams of winning her first title in WWE are over

At TLC 2020, Lana and Asuka were all set to take on Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's tag team titles. She was pretty excited for the upcoming match and was sure that she would come out of the pay-per-view with her first title on her shoulder. Tonight's attack has changed the lineup for TLC 2020, and Lana won't be competing at the pay-per-view.

This leaves Asuka without a partner at the event. With WWE TLC mere days away, look out for the company announcing a replacement for Lana soon.