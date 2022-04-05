Ex-WWE star allegedly snitched to The Undertaker about Batista's derogatory remarks

Rene Dupree says Spike Dudley complained to The Undertaker after Batista badmouthed WWE SmackDown in a media interview.

In the mid-2000s, Batista made out-of-character remarks about how SmackDown was the 'B' show compared to RAW. Undertaker, a SmackDown roster member at the time, was informed about the derogatory comments by Dudley.

Speaking on his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree recalled how The Deadman spoke to Batista before a WWE event about his interview:

“I remember Batista… because he went to SmackDown, right? Batista did a f***ing interview with a major, major, major magazine saying SmackDown is the ‘B’ show. That’s where Spike f***ing stirred the pot and went right to ‘Taker. I remember that, and then I remember ‘Taker and Batista sitting up in the stands talking it out," said Dupree. [32:15-32:47]

Batista and Undertaker were involved in an intense rivalry over the World Heavyweight Championship in 2007. The feud is widely considered to be one of the best of both superstars’ careers.

Details on Spike Dudley’s relationship with The Undertaker

Rene Dupree performed on WWE’s main roster between 2003 and 2007. Spike Dudley also spent four years on the RAW and SmackDown brands between 2001 and 2005.

Reflecting on The Undertaker’s relationships with other superstars, Dupree noted that Dudley often used to give the WWE icon information about their co-workers:

“He had his a**-kissers," Dupree continued. "Guys would stooge off like Spike Dudley. Spike Dudley was a little s*** disturber. He’d always go like, ‘Hey, ‘Taker, this guy said this or this guy said that.’” [9:13-9:32]

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon inducted The Phenom into the Hall of Fame to kick off WrestleMania 38 weekend. At the end of his speech, Undertaker dropped a possible hint that he could return to the ring one day.

