"Never say never" – The Undertaker teases WWE return at Hall of Fame

WWE legend The Undertaker finally got inducted into the Hall of Fame on Friday. After speaking about his incredible WWE journey, The Phenom gave loyal fans hope of him returning to the ring once again.

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame was headlined by The Undertaker, while Vader, The Steiner Brothers, and Queen Sharmell were the other inductees. Also, the late WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard posthumously received the Warrior Award.

In a passionate and funny speech, The Deadman narrated his wrestling journey and the relationships he forged along the way, thanking his family, friends, and fans. At the end of his speech, 'Taker indicated he'd call time on his in-ring career, saying he'd now be able to "rest in peace" following his Hall of Fame induction.

Before leaving the ring, The Phenom glanced at the various outfits throughout his career, wore his iconic coat and hat, and said, "Never say never," seemingly teasing a return to the ring.

The Undertaker previously said he's retired from WWE

#ThankYouTaker What a moment!The WWE Universe showers the legendary @undertaker with praise as #ThePhenom takes his rightful place in the #WWEHOF

Following his match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, The Deadman categorically said he's retired from in-ring action:

"I could go out for another few years, knock somebody on their ass, chokeslam somebody but I can’t do it personally. I can’t because I know there’s so many guys coming up that are trying to get that spot."

The Phenom cited injuries as a major reason for stepping away from the ring. While he wants to spend more time with his family, wrestling took him away from his loved ones for the majority of his life.

