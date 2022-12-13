What happened with Bobby Lashley and Adam Pearce after WWE RAW went off the air?

An irate Bobby Lashley was seen leaving the arena without uttering a word after RAW went off the air.

The All Mighty faced Seth Rollins in the main event of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. The match was contested for a shot at the United States Title. A Pedigree by Rollins ended things for Lashley, and the latter wasn't happy.

Lashley put his hands on a WWE official and didn't spare Adam Pearce. An enraged Pearce fired The Almighty as the show went off the air. Immediately after the show ended, Byron Saxton attempted to get a word with Adam Pearce, who was visibly angry over what had happened mere moments ago. Pearce stated that it would be "very premature" of him to comment on the situation so soon.

Saxton then approached Bobby Lashley and asked for his comments on his firing. The former WWE Champion didn't say a word and went inside his room. Lashley came out moments later with his luggage and hurriedly left the arena.

Check out the clip below:

How did fans react to the events following Bobby Lashley's firing on RAW?

Lashley's firing has intrigued the WWE Universe, and fans are excited to find out what's next for him. Check out some of the comments below:

SwaydayWrestling @SwaydayWrestlin @WWE @ScrapDaddyAP @fightbobby Hurt Business @ByronSaxton He’s about to go to NXT then Smackdown to destroy whoever gets in his wayHurt Business @WWE @ScrapDaddyAP @fightbobby @ByronSaxton He’s about to go to NXT then Smackdown to destroy whoever gets in his way 😂 Hurt Business

The Royal Rumble PLE is set for January 28, 2023. Lashley has previously stated that he wants another match with Brock Lesnar after losing to The Beast Incarnate at Crown Jewel 2022. Fans have speculated that the firing could be a way to make way for a rematch.

Only time will tell if Lashley gets his hands on Lesnar once again. Meanwhile, WWE has fans hooked over what will happen next with Lashley now that he's 'fired.'

What do you think will happen next with Bobby Lashley following his WWE firing? Sound off in the comments below.

