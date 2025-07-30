  • home icon
What happened between CM Punk and top WWE star seconds before Hulk Hogan 10-bell salute on RAW, captured by fan camera

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Jul 30, 2025 04:34 GMT
WWE's tribute to Hogan on RAW (Image via WWE.com)

CM Punk and Jey Uso had an amusing interaction mere seconds before the 10-bell salute honoring Hulk Hogan on RAW this week. At this point, fans are aware that Punk and Jey are incredibly close in real life.

WWE paid tribute to the late Hulk Hogan on this week's episode of RAW, with a 10-bell salute to the legend. Several major names stood on the entrance ramp during the tribute, with Punk and Jey Uso standing beside each other.

A fan captured a hilarious interaction between Jey Uso and CM Punk just moments before the 10-bell salute was about to begin.

Check out the video below:

Jey Uso's thoughts on CM Punk's WWE return

Punk is one of the most controversial superstars of his generation. He has had real-life issues with a lot of people over the years in the business, but Jey Uso isn't one of them.

In a chat with Alex McCarthy of Mail Sport, Jey said the following after Punk's return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023:

"People are going to talk about him, so, hell yeah, he comes back. That's what WWE is, no matter what, we're going to please the fans and make money - why wouldn't you bring him in? I like the guy, man. He was here ten years ago and there was never any beef. If you're in this profession, you have to have hard skin and be able to take critique well. You can't get hot about any of this. So, CM Punk is invited to my house, it's all love. Let's line it up. I'll do an angle with CM Punk - I'm ready. I'm glad he's back. Last time he was here, I had paint on my face, I'm a different Jey Uso these days." [H/T - Mail Sport]
Punk has done quite well for himself since coming back in 2023. He finally realized his dream of headlining WrestleMania when he closed out Night One of The Show of Shows earlier this year.

Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.

Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.

He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.

Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries.

