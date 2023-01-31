What happened with Cody Rhodes after WWE RAW went off the air?

Cody Rhodes left the live audience in splits with his hilarious antics after WWE RAW went off the air this week.

The American Nightmare is mere weeks away from taking on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes won the 2023 Royal Rumble match to earn a shot at The Tribal Chief.

Tonight's RAW featured a main event pitting Rhodes with Judgment Day's Finn Balor. The hard-fought battle ended with Cody hitting three back-to-back Cross-Rhodes to win the match. The show went off the air with Rhodes celebrating his big victory over the former Universal Champion.

After RAW went off the air, Cody Rhodes wore a banana hat and posed with it in the middle of the ring to send the fans home happy.

Cody Rhodes is close to realizing his dream of becoming WWE's top champion

Shortly after his big WWE return at WrestleMania 38 last year, Cody made his intentions clear. He wanted to win the big one and cement his legacy as one of the all-time greats.

Rhodes engaged in a full-fledged feud with Seth Rollins, which ended in Hell in a Cell. An injury kept him out of action for months before he finally made his triumphant return at Royal Rumble 2023.

Rhodes is one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE today. He has been getting massive pops from the live audience lately. All he needs to do now is to keep the momentum going until WrestleMania 39 comes around, where he will finally meet The Tribal Chief in a blockbuster main event.

Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for over 300 days at this point. It remains to be seen if Rhodes is the guy who will dethrone Reigns and end his legendary run as the top superstar.

What do you think will happen when Cody Rhodes meets Reigns at 'Mania? Sound off in the comments below.

