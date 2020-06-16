What happened with Drew McIntyre and R-Truth after their match on RAW ?

Drew McIntyre and R-Truth could be friends soon and it is better than you can imagine.

A bond between these two Superstars will certainly make for entertaining segments.

"You have got a friend in me!"

The RAW after Backlash 2020 was one of the most entertaining episodes by the Red brand in a long time. It was certainly better than last night's PPV, and the Superstars worked hard to put up an engaging show. One of the best segments of tonight's episode of RAW featured an unlikely friendship between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and 24/7 Champion R-Truth.

R-Truth landed himself and Drew McIntyre in unexpected trouble when he agreed for a 'Winners take all' match against Bobby Lashley and MVP. McIntyre was furious with the turn of events that would see both the 24/7 Championship and the WWE Championship on the line. To make things worse, R-Truth tried to 'fix it' and ended up with booking a match with only the WWE title on the line.

Fortunately for Drew McIntyre and R-Truth, the duo managed to beat Lashley and MVP. Both Superstars were then interviewed backstage, and they had a pretty epic conversation that left the WWE UNIverse in splits. While R-Truth seemed determined to 'help' the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre was spotted running away from any favours.

WWE hints at Drew McIntyre and R-Truth at working together more often?

EXCLUSIVE: The DREAM TEAM of @RonKillings & @DMcIntyreWWE have lots to discuss about the #WWEChampionship after their tag team match on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/elJCdbwdnq — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 16, 2020

During the backstage interview, R-Truth went on to say that it is all about the WWE Championship and how he will help Drew Mcintyre in maintaining his image of a fighting Champion. This plan is not fully supported by the latter.

R-Truth: "We need that. We need that congratulations!"

Drew McIntyre talked about the intensity of his match against Bobby Lashley and said, "The match with Bobby Lashley was incredibly physical. I a feeling it today. You know, I said I am a fighting champion, no matter what. And I am willing to take on anybody. I did not expect this challenge tonight. Nonetheless..."

R-Truth interrupted, "Nonetheless, it was a present dawg! It was a present from me to you."

Drew McIntyre: "Yeah, I know you wanted me to prove myself that I am a fighting champion."

R-Truth: "You said it man, you said it. That's why I figured it would be best to put your WWE Championship on the line."

Drew McIntyre: "I agree with that. But I have an idea. Since I proved that I deserve to be WWE Champion, how about next time we put your 24/7 Championship on the line while I am watching your back. You know, officially out there, it's a good idea."

R-Truth: "Drew! This is WWE Universe dawg! I am not about being selfish. This is about you. This is about the WWE Champion. This is about Drew McIntyre right now. And you are a fighting champion."

Drew McIntyre: "I appreciate it but just please don't do me anymore favours. We are even,we are square. In fact, I owe you. Just no more favours please."

"I gotta go talk to him", said R-Truth before rushing behind Drew McIntyre.

There's no denying that R-Truth is one of the most entertaining Superstars in WWE today and he has a brilliant sense of humour. Tonight's episode of RAW proved that he could work well alongside Drew McIntyre and it is quite possible that we will see an unlikely bond develop between the two Superstars in the coming weeks. This will allow WWE to add a few funny bits here and there in an otherwise serious title picture.