What happened to the "fan" who threw a bottle at John Cena

John Cena returned to WWE on the latest episode of SmackDown to address fans for the final time before his match against arch-rival Randy Orton at Backlash 2025. The go-home presentation of the blue brand saw a controversial moment, where a fan threw a bottle at the Last Real Champion, breaching an important security protocol.

The incident has taken the internet by storm. A new clip has been going viral on social media, showcasing a different angle. The fan who threw a bottle at John Cena was clearly visible. The video shows an angle from Cena’s back when a fan from the front rows took a bottle, launching it at the Leader of Cenation. Fortunately, it didn’t cause any harm to the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Following the incident, the fan tried to duck under, but the security personnel behind saw him hiding and he was forced out of the arena immediately.

Many online suggested the fan might even face a lifetime ban for throwing stuff at a WWE Superstar. The Stamford-based promotion has taken these steps in the past to ensure the safety of their stars.

However, John Cena once again showcased veteran instincts by staying in his heel character and reacting accordingly by ripping the fans with his promo.

WWE Hall of Famer predicts the outcome of John Cena vs. Randy Orton

While speaking on his Off the Top podcast, real-life Bloodline member and WWE Hall of Famer, Rikishi, presented his prediction for the ‘One Last Time’ bout between Randy Orton and Cena this weekend.

The Hall of Famer picked John Cena to retain his WWE Undisputed Championship against the Apex Predator at St. Louis.

Furthermore, the legend elaborated his thoughts on the beauty of pro-wrestling by presenting an example of Cody Rhodes losing his title at WrestleMania 41.

"I gotta go with John Cena, 'cause we all didn't see that coming. We all definitely, for sure, we thought Cody Rhodes is the future. Cody Rhodes is the guy, he's a lot younger, he's healthy to run. Right when we think they're going right, they went left. That's the beautiful thing about professional wrestling, so, to see him go up against Randy, man, that's going to be an iconic match," Rikishi said.

It will be interesting to see how the Cena-Orton saga unfolds at Backlash 2025 and if the Last Real Champion retains his title or whether The Apex Predator will shock the world in front of his home crowd.

