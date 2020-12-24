What happened when four men picked a real fight with Andre the Giant (Exclusive)

Standing at seven-foot-four and weighing over 500 lbs, it goes without saying that Andre the Giant was not someone to pick a fight with. However, according to former WWE Superstar Jacques Rougeau, there was once a time when four men provoked the WWE icon at a bar.

Andre the Giant’s drinking stories have become legendary over the years. The Frenchman allegedly drank over 100 beers in just 45 minutes one time, while he was also known to be a heavy wine drinker.

Speaking on SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop, Rougeau told Dr. Chris Featherstone that someone confronted Andre in a bar and caught him with a slap.

“There was four guys in a bar that went to, I don’t know, maybe they had too much to drink and decided to try him [Andre the Giant] out or call him out," Rougeau said. "But the guy slapped Andre, slapped him to provoke him. And when Andre got up at the bar, the guy just looked and he couldn’t believe what had happened.”

Rougeau added that the man ran out of the bar and got into a car, which Andre the Giant promptly flipped over.

“The guy jumped in the Volkswagen and Andre just took the car and he flipped it on the top. I swear to God. As God may strike me, that’s a true story. It comes from different people everywhere in Quebec.”

Andre the Giant’s struggles outside of WWE

Earlier this week, Jacques Rougeau said on another edition of Inside SKoop that members of the public were often mean to Andre the Giant.

Rougeau revealed that people sometimes grimaced and pointed at the WWE legend when they saw him in public.