What happened with John Cena after Money In The Bank went off air?

John Cena is finally back in WWE after a long hiatus. The WWE veteran last wrestled at WrestleMania 36 in a losing effort against Bray Wyatt.

Cena made his big return tonight at the Money In The Bank event following Roman Reigns' Universal title win over WWE Hall of Famer, Edge.

John Cena and Roman Reigns are seemingly going to collide at SummerSlam 2021 in their big rematch from No Mercy 2017 and fans can't wait to see the same.

Tonight, John Cena had something to say to the WWE Universe after Money In The Bank went off the air. The 16-time World Champion cut a promo that the world didn't get to see on their TV sets.

John Cena joked about the positive reaction he received from the crowd after getting booed out of arenas for years on end. He assured fans that this isn't a "one night only" thing but it's the "first night".

Cena ended his promo by thanking WWE Superstars in the back for putting their bodies on the line and proceeded to thank the fans as well.

John Cena is quite possibly the biggest superstar in the industry today

The insane reaction that John Cena's WWE return garnered tonight proves that he is still a major draw and a big name in the pro-wrestling world. Cena took a hiatus following his WrestleMania 36 loss to Bray Wyatt and fans had been wondering whether they would ever get to see him in a WWE ring again.

John Cena had previously talked about his possible return to the squared circle and made it clear that he isn't done with wrestling in the least. Here's what Cena said about Roman Reigns back in April:

"Roman is walking in his own steps, he follows in no one's footsteps. This happens every time a marquee attraction has moved on. I went through it, everybody said it with Steve [Austin] and The Rock and I understand that. But Roman is crafting his own path, and I think it's very important to say that he's doing a great job. I feel this is the best he's ever been and that comes with comfort. I don't know what got him over that hill, but he's over it and that's a very important one to jump over."

What was your immediate reaction to John Cena making his epic return to WWE at tonight's Money In The Bank pay-per-view?

Are you excited over the possibility of Cena taking on Roman Reigns at The Biggest Party of the Summer? Sound off in the comment section!

