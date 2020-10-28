What happened with Mia Yim during RETRIBUTION's RAW match finally explained

The episode of RAW after Hell in a Cell featured an 8-man Elimination Tag Team match between RETRIBUTION and The Hurt Business. One of the weirdest angles in recent memory unfolded on live TV during the match as Mia Yim, now known as Reckoning, began to experience what initially seemed like a seizure.

Yim rolled on the mat and scratched herself while also screaming 'get it off' as the referee and the other Superstars looked on.

The bizarre moment distracted MVP, and Slapjack took advantage of the situation and eliminated the leader of Hurt Business from the match.

Mia Yim took to Twitter and explained what really happened to her on RAW. The RETRIBUTION member claimed that she didn't suffer a seizure or an elliptic attack. Reckoning was under some 'possession.' Yim added that she would never fake a medical condition.

Not a seizure. Not an epileptic. A "Possession". To clarify, I would never fake a medical condition like those.

A fan also called out Mia Yim for her bad acting skills, and she responded with the following tweet:

It's safe to say that the reactions to the Mia Yim spot from RAW have been overwhelmingly adverse.

What's next for RETRIBUTION on RAW?

RETRIBUTION suffered another big loss on RAW as The Hurt Business beat them in the Elimination Tag Team match. Being revealed as the faction leader, Mustafa Ali had reignited some hope about the storyline's potential. However, WWE's recent booking decisions have already affected RETRIBUTION's credibility on RAW.

Reckoning, Slapjack, T-BAR, Mace, and their leader Mustafa Ali, have all been very active on social media since the faction's introduction. They have also been providing reasons for all the angles that are being booked on TV. It could be said that RETRIBUTION is doing more for their character development than what is happening on WWE TV.

Survivor Series is the next PPV on WWE's itinerary, and it would be interesting to see if the company does have a big plan for the stable. An old report teased the possibility of RETRIBUTION having a big elimination match at Survivor Series, which could have been against Hurt Business. That match, however, has already been booked. As of this writing, we have no updates on what's next for the group.