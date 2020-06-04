Drake Maverick is not going anywhere

WWE Universe was looking forward to tonight's episode of NXT to know the future of one man - Drake Maverick. The former general manager of 205 Live was released from WWE in April along with many other Superstars as a cost-cutting measure. Drake Maverick took to social media and posted a very emotional message after his release, breaking down into tears.

He was allowed to compete in the tournament to crown the interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion which was held due to travel restrictions stopping Jordan Devlin from defending the title. In what was now his only way to remain with WWE, Drake Maverick had to win the tournament which led to an interesting narrative to the story, keeping the fans invested throughout.

Drake Maverick managed to reach the final and took on El Hijo del Fantasma tonight to win the Cruiserweight Championship. Unfortunately, he was unable to defeat the latter as the Luchador pinned him after some distraction from two mystery masked men to win the title.

A shattered Drake Maverick went on to thank the fans and was looking to bid farewell to the WWE Universe. Just then, Triple H came out and much to the shock of everyone, presented Drake Maverick with an NXT contract. The show went off-air with Maverick celebrating on the top of the ramp with his new NXT contract.

What happened after NXT went off-air?

The ending of tonight's episode of NXT was very emotional for the fans, especially for those who saw the video which he posted on his social media after getting released from the company.

WWE has released the following video which shows what happened after NXT went off-air tonight. Drake Maverick came back to the ring to celebrate his new contract with the performers in the audience cheering for him.

In the end, Drake Maverick went to the back while mentioning "This is the best job in the world" to the camera in front of him. It's great to see him being re-signed by WWE and we can't wait to see what holds next for him.

Stay tuned for further news and updates!