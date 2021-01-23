What happened when Paul Heyman provoked Apollo Crews on Talking Smack; Kevin Owens cameo

Paul Heyman made another attempt to bring out Apollo Crews’ aggressive side on the latest episode of Talking Smack.

Last week, Paul Heyman told Crews on another Talking Smack episode that his humility and respect for others was holding him back from achieving greatness. A possible alliance between Crews and Roman Reigns (w/Paul Heyman) has recently been teased on WWE SmackDown.

On this week’s Talking Smack, Crews interrupted an interview with Sami Zayn. When Zayn left the set with his documentary crew, Paul Heyman had some words of advice for Crews.

“You know he’s distracting you, right? You know that’s what he does. Hey… hey? Are you gonna be distracted by a pr**k or are you gonna concentrate on the Intercontinental title?”

Crews replied by saying he is going to “beat his [Sami Zayn’s] a**” before targeting Big E's Intercontinental Championship. With a stern look on his face, Crews followed up by saying, “Because I can.”

Kevin Owens’ Talking Smack cameo with Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman and Kevin Owens

The picture at the top of this page shows Paul Heyman’s response after Apollo Crews showed a more menacing side to his character. Roman Reigns’ special counsel had a wicked smile on his face, presumably because he was the one who brought out that side in Crews.

Seconds later, Kevin Owens sat down at the Talking Smack desk at the end of the show. During his 100-second cameo, he quietly whispered something in Paul Heyman’s ear. Other than that, nobody spoke during another tense finish to the episode.

Please credit Talking Smack and give a H/T to SK Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.