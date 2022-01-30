"Really emotional to have been misunderstood" - Top WWE star gets honest about issues with Rhea Ripley (Exclusive)

Nikki A.S.H. opened up about her ongoing feud with Rhea Ripley during an exclusive Sportskeeda Wrestling interview ahead of Royal Rumble. The former RAW Women's Champion claimed innocence and said she was not responsible for souring the relationship between the superstars.

Nikki stayed in character while talking about being "misunderstood" and targeted people convinced by Ripley's alleged lies. The former women's tag team champion presented herself as a merciful superhero and said she was willing to forge and move on.

Here's what Nikki A.S.H. told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam:

"For no fault of mine. It was zero fault of my own. She started it. And then, the cheek, the nerve that she said I'm the villain in all of this. So, I've got everyone today at the press asking me, 'Nikki, Nikki, are you now an Almost Super Villian? No, I'm not. I'm a superhero. It's just really emotional to have been misunderstood, you know? But it's okay because I'm a superhero, and we have to do things that people don't understand. So, I am compassionate. I'm loving. I'm warm. So, I understand people can make mistakes, and I'm willing to forgive, you know, people taking Rhea's side. They are misguided." [00:36-01:20]

Nikki A.S.H. promises to eliminate Rhea Ripley at Royal Rumble

Nikki has had the upper hand over her former partner over the past few weeks as she has been successful with her blindsided attacks. RAW's resident superhero vowed to dump Rhea Ripley over the top rope if they crossed paths in the Women's Royal Rumble match during its final moments.

Going by their recent encounters, Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley are bound to be on a collision course in the highly-anticipated contest.

"I will do what I have to. I will do what I have been doing to Rhea for the last few weeks; every week on Monday Night RAW, I will throw her over the top rope. I will give her a taste of the justice that she so richly deserves," added the RAW star. [01:22-01:44]

Nikki A.S.H. even made a bold prediction for the Royal Rumble match, which you can view in the full interview above.

