What happened when Seth Rollins had to defend his title against superstar he previously injured after SmackDown went off the air?

Seth Rollins committed to being a fighting champion when he won the World Heavyweight Title at Night of Champions and has lived up to his word. Despite being on the RAW brand, Rollins was present this week at Madison Square Garden and defended his title against Finn Balor after SmackDown went off the air.

Balor and Rollins have been in a feud for a while, and despite losing to him at Money in the Bank, The Judgment Day member attacked him again this week on RAW. As a result, he was put in a rematch against the star on SmackDown.

The two faced each other in a tightly contested bout after SmackDown went off the air in front of the MSG crowd. Rollins' title was on the line, and he was pushed to his limit, but in the end, he came away with the win.

The Visionary picked up the victory after he knocked Balor down and then hit him with the Stomp. This led to Seth Rollins pinning the star and retaining the World Heavyweight Championship.

For the time being, there does not appear to be any stopping the star, but he will naturally have to keep an eye out as Damian Priest is holding the Money in the Bank briefcase at this time.

