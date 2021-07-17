Create
What happened after SmackDown went off air?

Big E sends a message to fans after SmackDown goes off the air
Big E sends a message to fans after SmackDown goes off the air
Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Jul 16, 2021, 11:33 PM ET

55 mins ago

SmackDown Superstar Big E had a message for the WWE Universe after tonight's episode came to an end.

The July 16, 2021 edition of WWE SmackDown was a special one for fans as this was the first time in more than a year that any of WWE's weekly shows featured a live audience. The show was jam-packed with exciting bouts as well as the buildup to Sunday's Money in the Bank event.

The main event of WWE SmackDown featured a Fatal Four-Way match pitting Seth Rollins, Big E, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Kevin Owens. Rollins delivered a brutal Curb Stomp to Big E on a ladder and pinned him to score the big win. The Blue brand went off the air with The Messiah celebrating on top of a ladder while clutching the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Big E sends a message to the WWE Universe after SmackDown

A fan captured some footage after SmackDown went off air and the short clip was uploaded to Twitter. The clip shows Big E sending a heartfelt message to the WWE Universe. He spoke about fans being back at the show after more than a year and went on to thank them for their energy. Check it out below:

WWE held its final show with a live audience way back in March 2020 following which it had to move the shows to the Performance Center amidst the COVID-19 crisis. The shows were later moved to the WWE ThunderDome.

The company did its bit towards presenting uninterrupted shows on a weekly basis, but the absence of live crowds was hampering the overall experience to a large extent. Tonight's SmackDown was a breath of fresh air for fans and there couldn't have been anyone better than Big E to send them home happy with a heartfelt promo.

What did you think of SmackDown tonight? Share your comments below!

Edited by Kaushik Das
