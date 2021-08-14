What happened after SmackDown went off the air

The WWE Universe at the BOK Center in Tulsa was treated to John Cena and the Mysterios taking on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos in a six-man tag team match after SmackDown went off the air.

This week's episode of SmackDown was instrumental in the build to Summerslam with a new Intercontinental champion being crowned. We also witnessed the contract signing between WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks.

However, the segment that had the fans talking may have been the opening promo between John Cena and Roman Reigns where the two superstars cut into each other with a barrage of insults.

The dark match after SmackDown featured the team of John Cena and The Mysterios taking on The Usos and Roman Reigns. The match ended when John Cena picked up the hot tag and pinned Jimmy Uso to get the win for his team. Cena celebrated with the Mysterios after the match.

Some people in attendance also reported that after the match, John Cena brought a young fan over the barricade for a special moment.

John Cena mentions he is chasing history during SmackDown Promo

Ever since the Universal Title Match between current champion Roman Reigns and John Cena was announced, WWE fans have been going off on the possibility of the becoming a 17-time World Champion. John Cena mentioned during his promo on SmackDown that he has aspirations of breaking the current record. Cena is currently tied with Ric Flair for the top spot with 16 titles each.

The stage is set for John Cena and Roman Reigns to main event the Biggest Party Of The Summer. The two behemoths have a total of 21 world titles between them.

Will Cena win his 17th World Championship to become the most decorated champion in WWE history or will Roman Reigns add another name to the list of legends he has pinned during this dominant title run? Let us know your predictions in the comments below.

