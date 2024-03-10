What happened with The Bloodline backstage after Cody Rhodes slapped The Rock? [WATCH] 

WWE has shared a backstage clip of The Bloodline, moments after Cody Rhodes slapped The Rock on SmackDown last night.

The final segment of WWE SmackDown saw Cody Rhodes slapping The Rock and exacting revenge for what happened at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event. The Rock decided against retaliating and simply smiled as the show went off the air.

Now, WWE has shared a backstage video featuring The Bloodline minutes after the slap. The Rock, Roman Reigns, and others look visibly angry and frustrated over what The American Nightmare did.

Check out the clip below:

WWE legend Rob Van Dam on The Rock's return to possibly work with The Bloodline

Earlier this year, The Rock made his big return to RAW and hinted at a feud with Roman Reigns. He also attacked former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal that night. Shortly after, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam opened up about the appearance on his 1 of a Kind podcast. He stated that The Great One returned to support his family members.

Here's his full comment:

“The Bloodline is or has taken over, and The Rock’s coming to support that. That’s why he’s coming back. He’s not coming back because he misses wrestling. He’s not coming back because he needs to get in the ring again, real bad. Making all that money, doing movies, has [been] wearing him out, and he needs to get in the ring and bang his elbows and knees or anything like that. He’s coming to support his family and to pay it forward with his family by drawing attention, and money, and everything that comes with that.”

Cody's slap was heard around the world. The WWE Universe is anxiously waiting to see the next chapter of this epic saga and to find out how exactly The Rock will react in the coming days.

