The Rock returned to WWE for one reason, and it's not because "he misses wrestling," says a 54-year-old veteran

The Rock returned to WWE on the January 1, 2024 edition of Monday Night RAW: Day 1 and teased an electrifying showdown against his cousin, Roman Reigns. The People's Champion dropped the "Head of Table" reference and ignited speculation of a family feud for the ages.

Well, Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has assessed the situation and shed light on the driving force behind Dwayne Johnson's return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on his "1 of a Kind" podcast, the 54-year-old suggested that The Great One's comeback isn't a desperate grab for the spotlight or the fact that he misses wrestling.

Rob Van Dam mentioned that The Rock's comeback is a strategic move fueled by family ties and unwavering support for Roman Reigns and other members within The Bloodline.

"The Bloodline is or has taken over, and The Rock’s coming to support that. That’s why he’s coming back. He’s not coming back because he misses wrestling. He’s not coming back because he needs to get in the ring again, real bad. Making all that money, doing movies, is wearing him out, and he needs to get in the ring and bang his elbows and knees or anything like that. He’s coming to support his family and to pay it forward with The Bloodline by drawing attention, and money, and everything that comes with that,as far as climbing the ladder of hierarchy in the industry for Roman Reigns because they are cousins," Dam said. [1:00 - 1:51]

The Rock praises Jinder Mahal for their confrontation on WWE RAW: Day 1

As mentioned earlier, Dwayne Johnson showed up on the first red brand show of the year. He cut short Jinder Mahal's anti-American promo, followed by a verbal and physical beatdown on the Canadian star.

The Brahma Bull recently took to his social media and mentioned confronting The Modern Day Maharaja before laying him out the iconic People's Elbow in the ring.

The Rock noted he was overwhelmed by the WWE Universe's reaction and said it was great to mix things up with Mahal, calling him "a million bucks," in the process.

"I am so boundlessly grateful to get out there and not only connect with the audiences but also get out there in the middle of the ring and rock and roll with whoever I'm dancing with. The guy in there tonight, Jinder Mahal. The guy is a stud. He looks like a million bucks. It was great to mix it up with him. Dropping those People's Elbows on him. It was a really, really special night," he said.

It remains to be seen if the wrestling world will witness Cody Rhodes vs. Reigns or The Great One vs. The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

Do you think Rob Van Dam is right about The Rock's WWE return? Sound off in the comments section below.

