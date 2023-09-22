"What the heck is going on here?" - Endeavor may not be happy with WWE for a big reason, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Vince Russo thinks Endeavor Group may not be pleased with WWE's ratings as they are minimal compared to those generated by the NFL.

Though RAW and SmackDown have been posting respectable numbers for many months, the Monday night show's latest episode took a substantial hit. The show registered only 1.33 million viewers, one of the lowest numbers in its history. The ratings took a nosedive as the episode was being pitted against two NFL games.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WCW personality mentioned that those in Endeavor would not be happy to see the latest ratings. Vince Russo added that the executives must be wondering why the NFL was registering 20 million viewers while RAW couldn't even breach the 2 million mark.

"Bro, we just had a Monday, where Monday night football did over 20 million viewers, and RAW did barely over a million. You mean to tell me as TKO, a sports entertainment company, you're not going to look at that and say, 'The NFL is 20 times more than the powerful WWE? What the heck is going on here?'" said Vince Russo. [From 08:47 to 09:13]

WWE on how their ratings issue could be resolved

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo spoke about how selling its broadcasting rights to a streaming platform could solve WWE's ratings issue. Russo added that since streamers seldom provide numbers for their programming, the company could have an easy road ahead.

"I think it will make a difference to the WWE because the ratings will go away, and that's really the only negative thing they have to deal with. If the ratings went away, [it would be] smooth sailing for them. Absolutely," said Vince Russo.

It was recently announced that SmackDown would move to USA Network next year, while RAW and NXT, which air on USA Network, would land elsewhere.

