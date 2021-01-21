"What the heck am I supposed to do?" - Roman Reigns reveals top AEW star is looking for advice from him

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is at the top of the WWE mountain right now. His 'Tribal Chief' character is getting praise from fans as well as critics, with many calling it his best work in WWE so far. While Roman Reigns is a massive heel on-screen, behind the scenes, he is a big family guy and has five kids.

Speaking with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report, Roman Reigns spoke about how he is keeping in contact with his Shield brothers, Seth Rollins, and AEW star Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose). Roman Reigns revealed how Moxley has been asking him for advice on fatherhood and how to handle kids. Jon Moxley revealed that his wife Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young) is pregnant during a promo on AEW Dynamite in November last year.

"It's pretty out there anyways that me and Mox were super-tight," he said. "We traveled together even when we split up. We were drinking buddies, the whole nine. I got a lot of cool moments with Mox. But actually I talk to Seth a little more than I talk to Mox right now. He's off doing his thing. Probably when I found out he was having a baby was when I texted him, when I found out they were pregnant. He's funny. He goes, 'What the heck am I supposed to do?' 'It's simple, man. You feed them, you change them, you love them. That's it.' He texts back, 'You make it sound so simple.' We're all still good, dude."

Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley in WWE

Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley debuted on the WWE main roster together at Survivor Series 2012 as The Shield, alongside Seth Rollins. The faction is considered to be one of the best ones in the history of the company. Reigns and Moxley have also faced each other on multiple occasions, including their world title clash at WWE Survivor Series 2015.