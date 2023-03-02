"What the hell..." - 2-time WWE Champion reacts to Bray Wyatt confrontation on RAW 

Former two-time WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has reacted to Bray Wyatt confronting him on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Before Elimination Chamber, The Eater of Worlds, accompanied by Uncle Howdy, stated on SmackDown that whoever emerged victorious in the Brock Lesnar vs. Lashley match would be his next target. Since The All Mighty won the bout via disqualification, it seems like the former Universal Champion will be his next rival.

On the red brand this week, Bobby collided with Elias in a singles match, which he won. As he was leaving the ring, Bray Wyatt emerged on the TitanTron doing The Muscle Man Dance. The message "you should run" popped up at the end of the vignette.

Bobby Lashley took to Twitter to react to the segment in a three-worded tweet.

"What the hell… @Windham6," he wrote.

Brock Lesnar reportedly refused to work with Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39

At Extreme Rules last year, Bray Wyatt made a shocking return to WWE. He introduced Uncle Howdy to the world, and ignited a feud with LA Knight on the SmackDown brand. They collided in the inaugural Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble, which was won by the former.

According to Fightful Select, Brock Lesnar was pitched a match against the former Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39, but he reportedly turned down the idea. The outlet also mentioned that The Beast personally approved Omos as his WrestleMania 39 opponent.

Brock Lesnar v Omos at Yes, this is a very real graphic & it’s happening.Brock Lesnar v Omos at #WrestleMania 39 is officially set. Yes, this is a very real graphic & it’s happening.Brock Lesnar v Omos at #WrestleMania 39 is officially set. https://t.co/GiNWFM5IN7

Last week on Monday Night RAW, MVP challenged Brock Lesnar to a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All on behalf of The Nigerian Nightmare. On the red brand this week, the latter accepted the challenge after MVP sold the match to him during The VIP Lounge segment.

