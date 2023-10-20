"What if this is how I die?" - Jealous women sent death threats to ex-WWE Diva for dating co-worker

Former WWE Women's Champion Melina recently revealed that she received death threats for dating John Morrison.

Morrison and Melina first met during the auditions for the third season of WWE's reality program Tough Enough. They reportedly had an on-and-off relationship between 2003 and 2015. While Melina's current relationship status is unknown, Morrison is now married to AEW star Taya Valkyrie.

Speaking on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, the former Women's Champion addressed her previous romance with Morrison, claiming she received death threats from jealous women for dating him.

"I think the only times like say things have gotten crazy is like when I dated John. I got a lot of death threats all the time. People wanted to kill me and I was like, 'Oh my gosh! Like what if this is how I die? Like, somebody just... Because I'm dating you' [laughs]. I was like, 'Dude!' And he's like, 'Nothing's gonna happen to you.' [Melina says]: 'Oh no, some of these people are really serious.' [Was it like jealous women who were sending death threats?] Yeah [laughs]," she said. [1:00 - 1:30]

Melina recalled being fired by Vince McMahon. Check out her comments here.

Melina almost re-signed with WWE in 2020

After spending nearly seven years in the Stamford-based company, Melina was released from her contract in August 2011. Between 2019 and 2022, the former Women's Champion made a few sporadic appearances. The 44-year-old even competed in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

During her appearance on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Melina claimed she almost re-signed with WWE in 2020.

"Actually, I was, but this is another thing where I keep thinking were they just dangling a carrot in front of me? In all honesty, that was the time to dangle a carrot in front of me because my father just died. The last thing he said the last time I saw him was if I had a chance to go back, to go back. So, for him, hell yeah, I'd go back because I wanted to fulfill his vision of what he saw for me. When they took that carrot back, I thought, 'No, I remember how I felt when I was here last time. I don't think I could go through this again if it's still the same type of environment,'" she said.

"She was really hot with me" - Former WWE Women's Champion cleared the air on real-life beef with Melina. Check out her comments here.

Please credit Wrestling Shoot Interviews and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches