WWE SmackDown Superstar Jey Uso recently sat down for an interview with ProSieben MAXX. The former tag team Champion had a bunch of interesting things to share. Jey opened up on the hardest match he has ever been a part of, which was the brutal Hell In A Cell outing against his cousin Roman Reigns.

Jey Uso stated that he was glad that match is behind him and revealed what he told Roman Reigns backstage after the match. Check out Jey Uso's comments below:

Hell In A Cell vs Roman Reigns. Like, that is hands down... I'm just glad that's over Uce. After that night I'm just sitting there like, "Man, I' glad this is done". I'm looking at Roman and I'm like, "Get away from me bro."

Check out the full video below:

Jey Uso failed to defeat Roman Reigns at WWE Hell in a Cell

The outcome of the 'I Quit' Hell in a Cell match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso was quite predictable, but it was the vicious nature of the match that left everyone stunned. The Tribal Chief brutalized Jey Uso to the point where the officials had to intervene. Jimmy Uso also came out and pleaded with Roman to stop hurting his brother.

The end of the match saw Reigns lock in the Guillotine on Jimmy, which prompted Jey Uso to utter the words "I Quit".